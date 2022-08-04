Robert W. Stallings Purchases 2,275 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,275 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $133,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %
TCBIO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,754. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $28.25.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
