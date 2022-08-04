Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 2,100 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,984.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Citigroup lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.