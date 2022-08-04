Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 32.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

ROKU traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,441. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -225.89 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $422.30.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,720 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

