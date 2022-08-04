ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007901 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00237302 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,413,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

