Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $155.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.42.
Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,043. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.00. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.