Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $155.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.42.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,043. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.00. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Camden Property Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.