Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $101.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.46.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,713. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $114.96 and a 52 week high of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after buying an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after buying an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after purchasing an additional 257,926 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.