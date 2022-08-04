Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $25.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

PING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Ping Identity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.92. 220,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,356. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $76,424,000. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $19,844,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after buying an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

