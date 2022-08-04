Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Raised to GBX 950 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 950 ($11.64) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

HSX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,144 ($14.02) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($13.17) to GBX 1,045 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,018.29 ($12.48).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 904.60 ($11.08) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 916.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 933.89. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.28). The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,957.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.57) per share, for a total transaction of £15,264.48 ($18,704.18).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

