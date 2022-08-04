Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Raised to GBX 950 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 950 ($11.64) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.
HSX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,144 ($14.02) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($13.17) to GBX 1,045 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,018.29 ($12.48).
Hiscox Price Performance
LON:HSX opened at GBX 904.60 ($11.08) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 916.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 933.89. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.28). The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,957.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Further Reading
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.