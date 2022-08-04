Royal Bank of Canada Increases W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $94.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.21. 23,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

