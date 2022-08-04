Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $70.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.14. 30,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. Olin has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

