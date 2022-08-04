Royal Bank of Canada Raises Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $83.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.
Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $79.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
