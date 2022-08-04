Royal Bank of Canada Raises Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $83.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $79.98.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

