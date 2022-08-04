Rune (RUNE) Trading Up 84.8% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (RUNE) traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $508,218.58 and $16,291.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $37.60 or 0.00165986 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 84.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00639254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015858 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035971 BTC.
About Rune
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
