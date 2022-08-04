Rune (RUNE) Trading Up 84.8% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (RUNE) traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $508,218.58 and $16,291.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $37.60 or 0.00165986 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 84.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00639254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035971 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.