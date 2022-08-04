Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

