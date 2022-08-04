Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.00.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.84 and a beta of 1.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.