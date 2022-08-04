Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,825,144 Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,825,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,054,000. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I accounts for approximately 0.4% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.84% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $8,992,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $7,448,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 305.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 810,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 610,940 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,552,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $3,972,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

BCSA remained flat at $9.99 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 122,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,565. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

