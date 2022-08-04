Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,557,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 10.22% of Canna-Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNGL. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,925,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,746,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,942,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

CNGL stock remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Thursday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

