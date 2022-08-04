SafeCoin Price Tops $0.14 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $1,122.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,887.46 or 0.99890055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00044777 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00214735 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00246485 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00118021 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004952 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004636 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.