Safex Cash (SFX) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Safex Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Safex Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $5,596.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safex Cash has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001412 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Safex Cash Coin Profile
SFX is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 171,978,861 coins and its circulating supply is 166,978,861 coins. The official website for Safex Cash is safex.io. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex.
Buying and Selling Safex Cash
