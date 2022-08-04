Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 153,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30,217.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 404,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after purchasing an additional 402,792 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,529,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.52. The stock had a trading volume of 41,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
