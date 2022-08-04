Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 3,474 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,467,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

KEY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $17.88. 58,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,592,474. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

