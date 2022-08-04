Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average of $94.63. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

