Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,311,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $512,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $205,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
