Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €74.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($76.29) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($75.26) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($89.69) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.84 ($0.87) during trading on Thursday, reaching €63.58 ($65.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,690 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.43. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($106.19) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($133.66).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

