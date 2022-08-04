Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) PT Lowered to €160.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €170.00 ($175.26) to €160.00 ($164.95) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($139.18) to €145.00 ($149.48) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($139.18) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($180.41) to €145.00 ($149.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $27.19 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.4592 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

