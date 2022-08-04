Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($161.86) to €153.00 ($157.73) in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($139.18) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($139.18) to €145.00 ($149.48) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4592 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

