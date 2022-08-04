Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.14. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,861. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63.

