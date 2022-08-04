Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.20 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE:SMG traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $80.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,753. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.38. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

