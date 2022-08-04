Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of SEB traded up $35.05 on Thursday, hitting $4,080.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,535.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 9,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

