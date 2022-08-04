Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of SEB traded up $35.05 on Thursday, hitting $4,080.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,535.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.31.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
