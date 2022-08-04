Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Lifted by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,404,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Seagate Technology by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,035,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,033,000 after acquiring an additional 441,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $79.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $87.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.