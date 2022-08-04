Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) CEO Edward L. Doheny II Buys 4,500 Shares

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.18. 27,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

