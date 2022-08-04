Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Earns Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after acquiring an additional 282,187 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 155,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

