SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPNE. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,091. The company has a market capitalization of $242.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.39. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 798,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

