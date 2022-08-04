SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. SeaSpine updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SeaSpine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaSpine

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaSpine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 45.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 499,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SPNE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

