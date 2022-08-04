Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Declares GBX 16 Dividend

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of STB opened at GBX 1,155 ($14.15) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 1,030 ($12.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($17.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,158.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,205.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.70 million and a P/E ratio of 481.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.42).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Secure Trust Bank

In other news, insider David McCreadie bought 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888 ($24,369.56).

(Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Articles

