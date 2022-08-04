Seedify.fund Price Tops $2.90 on Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00012514 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 60.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00624032 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.
About Seedify.fund
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,132,861 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Seedify.fund Coin Trading
