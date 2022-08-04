Seedify.fund Price Tops $2.90 on Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00012514 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 60.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00624032 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,132,861 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.