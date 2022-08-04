Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.56. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Sempra by 11.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 19.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 10.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

