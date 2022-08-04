Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 35,942 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $457,901.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,108,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,863,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $483,669.26.

On Monday, July 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 700 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,159 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $13,954.36.

On Monday, July 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $349,835.20.

Semrush Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,994. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the first quarter worth $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the first quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Semrush in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.