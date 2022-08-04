Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.94

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Serco Group Trading Up 1.2 %
LON:SRP opened at GBX 187.20 ($2.29) on Thursday. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 199 ($2.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 783.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.23.
In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,282,088.64).
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
