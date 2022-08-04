Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional acquired 8,738,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,508,489.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $410.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.15. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.