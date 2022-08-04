Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,143 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $91.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

