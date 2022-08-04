Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

NYSE:VLO opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

