Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 538 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $94.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

