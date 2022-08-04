Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.02%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

