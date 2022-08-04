Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $253.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $203.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

