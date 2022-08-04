Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $406.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.32 and its 200 day moving average is $445.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $706.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

