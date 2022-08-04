Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 580.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

PRU stock opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.19.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

