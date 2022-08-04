Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $37,000 Position in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its holdings in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,647 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in IMAC were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in IMAC by 130.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ IMAC opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. IMAC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMAC Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

