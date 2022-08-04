Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €78.00 ($80.41) target price from stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($175.26) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €135.00 ($139.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($150.52) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

SAE traded down €2.10 ($2.16) on Thursday, hitting €96.76 ($99.75). 115,297 shares of the stock traded hands. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.28 ($67.30) and a 52 week high of €165.70 ($170.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -23.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

