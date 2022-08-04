Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($88.22) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($107.83) to GBX 8,000 ($98.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($89.20) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($96.19) to GBX 6,200 ($75.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,754.29 ($95.02).

NEXT Stock Performance

LON NXT opened at GBX 6,805.40 ($83.39) on Thursday. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 5,578 ($68.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,484 ($103.96). The company has a market capitalization of £8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,298.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,303.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at NEXT

NEXT Company Profile

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($69.94) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($83,930.89).

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

