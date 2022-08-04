Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW) Expands By 23.6%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Akerna Price Performance

Shares of KERNW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06. Akerna has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

Further Reading

