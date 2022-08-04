Short Interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Declines By 19.4%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMAM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ambrx Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,551,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

